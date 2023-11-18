Mariners acquire utility infielder Luis Urías from Boston for pitcher Isaiah Campbell

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder Luis Urías from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell. Urías, a utility infielder who can play second and third base and shortstop, appeared in 52 games last season between Milwaukee and Boston while dealing with injuries. Urías missed the first two months due to a hamstring injury. He was dealt to the Red Sox at the trade deadline and appeared in 32 games for Boston the rest of the way. Campbell, 25, made his major league debut last season with the Mariners. Campbell was 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen

