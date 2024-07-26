Mariners acquire OF Randy Arozarena from Rays hoping to awaken slumbering offense

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in the hope of boosting their slumping offense. The Mariners are in the midst of a major slide over the past month that has seen them lose a 10-game lead in the AL West largely due to an offense that has struggled. Arozarena has the chance to help Seattle at the plate, although the outfielder is hitting a career-low .211 with 15 homers and 36 RBIs. Since June 1, Arozarena is hitting .284 with a .397 on-base percentage and a .904 OPS.

