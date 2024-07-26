Mariners acquire OF Randy Arozarena from Rays hoping to awaken slumbering offense

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena (56) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Young]

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in the hope of boosting their slumping offense. The Mariners are in the midst of a major slide over the past month that has seen them lose a 10-game lead in the AL West largely due to an offense that has struggled. Arozarena has the chance to help Seattle at the plate, although the outfielder is hitting a career-low .211 with 15 homers and 36 RBIs. Since June 1, Arozarena is hitting .284 with a .397 on-base percentage and a .904 OPS.

