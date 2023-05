Mariners 1B France loses mitt, recovers to make play

BOSTON (AP) — Mariners first baseman Ty France lost his mitt but he didn’t lose his head. France fielded a sharp grounder from Boston’s Reese McGuire in the fourth inning of Seattle’s game against the Red Sox. But the drive knocked his fielding mitt off his hand. No worries, he gathered up the mitt with the ball still inside it and loped over to first base for the force out. The play got a chuckle from his teammates, and France tossed the mitt in the air and gave it a little kick before heading back to his position.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.