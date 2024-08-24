Marina Mabrey’s 24 points, late free throws from Alyssa Thomas push Sun to 82-80 win over Sky

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Marina Mabrey made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points off the bench, Alyssa Thomas hit two free throws with 4.1 seconds to play and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 82-80. Thomas finished with 12 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals for the Sun. Chennedy Carter led Chicago with 19 points and Kamilla Cardoso scored a career-high 18. Angel Reese finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds for her second consecutive game with 20 rebounds. Reese is the only rookie in WNBA history with 20-plus rebounds in back-to-back games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.