Marina Mabrey scores 32 as Sky beats Wings 104-94 to sweep regular season series against Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey made 8 of 14 from the field and 13 of 14 from the free-throw line and finished with 32 points, Kahleah Copper scored 23 and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 104-96. Chicago, which swept its three-game regular season series with the Wings, has scored 104 points in each of its last three games and has topped the 100-point plateau four times this season. Chicago’s Ruthy Hebard and Arike Ogunbowale of the Wings were both ejected. The teams combined for 54 personal fouls and shot 35 free throws apiece. Satou Sabally led Dallas with 25 points and eight assists. Natasha Howard added 24 points and Kalani Brown scored 13.

