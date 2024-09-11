Marina Mabrey scores 26 and makes 6 3-pointers to help the Sun beat the Sparks 86-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 26 points and matched a career-high with six 3-pointers, Brionna Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 86-66. Connecticut moved within one game of second-place Minnesota. Connecticut scored 15 straight points spanning the first-quarter break and led 43-32 at halftime. Alyssa Thomas finished with seven points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. She also had one steal to become the franchise leader. Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, and Azura Stevens had 10 points and 17 rebounds for Los Angeles.

