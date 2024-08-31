Marina Mabrey scores 21 as Sun connect on 14 3-pointers in 96-85 win over Mystics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marina Mabrey hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, DiJonai Carrington added 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 96-85 on Saturday. DeWanna Bonner and Tyasha Harris each scored 16 points for Connecticut (23-8). Bonner moved into fourth place on the WNBA’s career scoring list with 7,381 points and into ninth place for field goals made with 2,456. Ariel Atkins led Washington (9-23) with 15 points.

