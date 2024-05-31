Marina Mabrey hits 6 3-pointers, scores 20 as the Sky beat the Sparks for 1st home win

CHICAGO (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points and tied a career high with six 3-pointers, Elizabeth Williams had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 83-73 for their first home win of the season. Mabrey gave Chicago a 21-point lead with 6:59 remaining in the third quarter. Los Angeles battled back to within 67-58 entering the fourth. The Sky committed 10 fouls in the third quarter, turned it over six times and allowed 27 points. Los Angeles was within 78-69 with 2:16 left after Rickea Jackson completed a three-point play, but rookie Angel Reese made a shot in the lane on back-to-back possessions to extend Chicago’s lead to 82-69. Los Angeles was slowed by 18 turnovers.

