Marina Mabrey hits 6 3-pointers, scores 20 as the Sky beat the Sparks for 1st home win

By The Associated Press
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Sparks' Dearica Hamby defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points and tied a career high with six 3-pointers, Elizabeth Williams had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 83-73 for their first home win of the season. Mabrey gave Chicago a 21-point lead with 6:59 remaining in the third quarter. Los Angeles battled back to within 67-58 entering the fourth. The Sky committed 10 fouls in the third quarter, turned it over six times and allowed 27 points. Los Angeles was within 78-69 with 2:16 left after Rickea Jackson completed a three-point play, but rookie Angel Reese made a shot in the lane on back-to-back possessions to extend Chicago’s lead to 82-69. Los Angeles was slowed by 18 turnovers.

