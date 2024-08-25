Marina Mabrey helps Sun end Liberty’s 8-game winning streak with 72-64 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 15 points and helped the Connecticut Sun end New York’s eight-game winning streak with a 72-64 victory over the Liberty. Mabrey, who was acquired by the Sun right before the Olympic break, provided an offensive spark off the bench for the Sun. The win moved Connecticut 2 1/2 games behind New York for the top spot in the WNBA standings. It was the Sun’s first win over New York (25-5) this season in four tries. Connecticut was playing the second half of a back-to-back. Breanna Stewart had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Liberty.

