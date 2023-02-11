Marina Mabrey heads to Chicago in four-team deal

The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey as part of a four-team deal on Saturday with the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury. The Sky, who lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens in free agency, also received the Mercury’s second-round draft pick next year. The Wings, who gave up Mabrey, received Diamond DeShields from Phoenix as well as Chicago’s first-round draft picks the next two seasons. Dallas also has the rights to swap first-round picks with the Sky in 2025. New York gave up 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere to Phoenix and received the rights to Leonie Fiebich from Chicago as well the Sky’s second round pick next year.

