Marina Alex plays bogey-free at TPC Boston and leads the inaugural FM Championship

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Marina Alex spent two rough weeks in the cold and wind of Scotland. She is finding the TPC Boston much more to her liking. Alex played bogey-free in the first round of the FM Championship for a 68. She leads by one shot over a large group that includes two-time LPGA winner Lauren Coughlin and former U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz. Both are among nine players at the inaugural event who will be playing for the Americans in two weeks at the Solheim Cup. Massachusetts native Megan Khang also is on the Solheim Cup team. She opened with 70.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.