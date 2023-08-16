Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov will miss the US Open because of a knee injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, and Denis Shapovalov will miss the tournament this year because of knee injuries. Cilic used his title in Flushing Meadows and runner-up finishes at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018 to reach as high as No. 3 in the rankings. But the Croatian has fallen to No. 121 this week after playing in just two matches — none in Grand Slam tournaments — this year. Shapovalov hasn’t played since a fourth-round loss at Wimbledon to Roman Safiullin on July 9. He had reached the semifinals there two years earlier for his best Grand Slam result.

