Marie’s late goal for ‘Quakes in 2-2 tie with Sounders spoils 2-goal game by Morris

SEATTLE (AP) — Paul Marie scored in the 89th minute for San Jose, Amahl Pellegrino added a goal for the Earthquakes in a 2-2 tie with the Seattle Sounders. Jordan Morris scored two first-half goals, his second multi-goal game this season, for Seattle. San Jose (5-21-3) has lost five of its last seven. The Earthquakes have 17 points and a minus-31 goal differential, both are the worst in MLS. The New England Revolution are second worst with 27 points and a minus-24 goal differential. Marie tapped a one-touch shot, off a perfectly placed ball from Jeremy Ebobisse, into the net from point-blank range to cap the scoring. Seattle (13-9-8) has 47 points, tied with the Colorado Rapids for fourth in the Western Conference.

