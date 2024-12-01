Marie-Philip Poulin’s shootout winner lifts Victoire to 4-3 win over Charge

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored the shootout winner for the Montreal Victoire in a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Charge to open the season for both teams on Saturday night. The Victoire captain buried the only goal of the five-round shootout after missing a previous attempt and a breakaway late in overtime. Jennifer Gardiner, Laura Stacey and Abby Boreen scored for Montreal before a crowd of 10,033 at Place Bell. Goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 29 shots. Tereza Vanisova, Danielle Serdachny and Emily Clark scored for Ottawa, which missed the playoffs last season. Ottawa’s goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer had 42 saves.

