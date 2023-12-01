Marial has 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Oregon State pull away from UC Davis 71-59

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Chol Marial came off the bench to score 18 points and grab 10 rebounds and Oregon State pulled away from UC Davis for a 71-59 win, ending a three-game losing streak. Dexter Akanno added 16 points and Jordan Pope 15 for the Beavers. Kane Milling led the Aggies with 11 points. Pope and Akanno hit 3-pointers and Marial converted a three-point play in a 14-0 run that turned a 37-30 Davis lead into a 44-37 Beaver lead midway through the second half.

