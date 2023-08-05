Maria Sakkari will face Coco Gauff in the DC Open final. Griekspoor beats Fritz in the men’s semis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maria Sakkari will face Coco Gauff in the DC Open women’s final. Sakkari recovered to take the last four games and beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 after letting a huge lead slip away in the semifinals Saturday. Gauff beat defending champion Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-3. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who is ranked No. 7. Sakkari is a 28-year-old from Greece who is ranked No. 9. She is trying to win her second career WTA Tour trophy and first on hard courts. Tallon Griekspoor beat the top-seeded man, Taylor Fritz, to reach the final in Washington. Grigor Dimitrov meets Dan Evans in the other men’s semifinal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.