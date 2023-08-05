Maria Sakkari gets past top-seeded Jessica Pegula to reach the DC Open final

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maria Sakkari has recovered to take the last four games and beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 after letting a huge lead slip away in the DC Open semifinals. Sakkari is a 28-year-old from Greece who is ranked No. 9 and seeded No. 4 at the tune-up for the U.S. Open. She is trying to win her second career WTA Tour trophy and first on hard courts. She enters Sunday’s title match against Coco Gauff or defending champion Liudmila Samsonova with an 0-5 record in hard-court finals. The men’s semifinals are later Saturday. Taylor Fritz faces Tallon Griekspoor, and Grigor Dimitrov meets Dan Evans.

