Maria Sakkari and her coach, Tom Hill, are splitting up after 6 years working together

Maria Sakkari and her coach, Tom Hill, are splitting up after working together for six years. That stretch included two Grand Slam semifinal appearances and a career-best ranking of No. 3 for Sakkari. Both wrote about the move on social media Thursday. The news comes with Sakkari on a three-match losing streak. She is expected to drop out of the Top 10 in the WTA rankings on Monday. Sakkari was eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open in January and lost her opening matches at the Abu Dhabi Open last week and at the Qatar Open on Tuesday.

