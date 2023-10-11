Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia ousted at Zhengzhou Open

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Local favorite Zheng Qinwen has beaten top-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (2), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open. Zheng will next play Anhelina Kalinina, who earlier defeated qualifier Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-1. Jasmine Paolini saved four match points as she clinched an unlikely victory against No.10-ranked Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. It was the Italian’s first head-to-head win in five attempts. At the Korea Open, Yanina Wickmayer eliminated third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6 (6) to reach the quarterfinals. The 83rd-ranked Belgian player will next face Polina Kudermetova, who defeated Kathinka von Deichmann 6-3, 6-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.