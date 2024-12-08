Maria Gakdeng scores 10 in balanced attack as No. 16 North Carolina women beat Coppin State 72-46

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng had 10 points and No. 16 North Carolina saw 12 players score in a 72-46 victory over Coppin State. Gakdeng made 5 of 6 shots for the Tar Heels (9-1), who improved to 5-0 at home. Reniya Kelly made both of her 3-point attempts and Alyssa Ustby, Lexi Donarski and Indya Nivar all sank shots from beyond the arc as the Tar Heels took a 23-13 lead after one quarter. Donarski made both of her 3-point tries in the second quarter and reserves Laila Hull and Ciera Toomey hit from distance as North Carolina built a 46-27 lead at halftime. The Tar Heels shot 56.7% overall in the first half and made 9 of 13 from 3-point range (69.2%). Donarski and Coppin State’s Tiffany Hammond led with nine points at intermission.

