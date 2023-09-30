Mari Adams scores 4 of Davidson’s 7 rushing TDs in 55-33 win over San Diego

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mari Adams ran 169 yards and scored four of Davidson’s seven rushing touchdowns as the Wildcats ran to a 55-33 win over San Diego. Mason Sheron added 10 carries for 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Coulter Cleland, who was 11-of-13 passing for 90 yards, ran for 130 yards on six carries for Davidson. The Wildcats finished with 449 yards rushing and averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. Davidson set an NCAA single-game record with 749 yards rushing in a 56-52 loss to San Diego on Nov. 10, 2018. Grant Sergent completed 22 of 39 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns — two to Josh Heverly — with no interceptions for San Diego.

