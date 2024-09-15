Mari Adams runs for 207 yards, 2 TDs as Davidson beats Point University 42-12

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mari Adams had a career-high 207 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Davidson ran for 485 yards to beat NAIA-member Point University 42-12. Mason Sheron had 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown for Davidson (2-1) and Will Jones added a 29-yard TD run that capped the scoring with 3:45 to play. Brody Reina caught a 7-yard pass from Luke Durkin with 12:56 left in the first quarter and the Wildcats led the rest of the way. Mitchell Gossett threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Marien in the second quarter and led a 12-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half that culminated when Quintravious Teasley caught a 15-yard pass with 10:55 left in the third quarter. Failed 2-point-conversion attempts left the Skyhawks trailing 14-12.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.