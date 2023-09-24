Margarita Mota, the wife of Dodgers great Manny Mota and matriarch of a baseball family, dies at 81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of Los Angeles Dodgers great Manny Mota has died. According to her son José Mota, Margarita Mota died Saturday of natural causes. She and Manny were married for 60 years. She was the matriarch of a baseball family, with sons José and Andy playing in the majors and sons Domingo, Gary and Tony playing in the minors. Margarita and her husband created the Manny Mota International Foundation, a nonprofit that has raised money to build a medical clinic and baseball fields in the Dominican Republic. She is survived by six other children. Margarita Mota was 81.

