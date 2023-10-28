Marcus Yarns’ 5 total touchdowns highlight Delaware’s 51-13 win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Marcus Yarns rushed for four touchdowns and added a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the first offensive play of the game to help Delaware beat Towson 51-13. The Blue Hens (7-1, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association), ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches’ poll, have won six straight games since a 63-7 loss to No. 7 FBS Penn State. Yarns scored four times in the first quarter, including scoring runs of 8, 3 and 5 yards. He caught a short pass in the flat and went untouched down the right sideline for the long touchdown. Yarns’ 5-yard touchdown run pushed Delaware’s lead to 45-0. His five total touchdowns are tied for second most in a game in program history.

