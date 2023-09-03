Marcus Thuram scores his first goal in Serie A where his father was a standout defender

ROME (AP) — Marcus Thuram scored one goal and set up two others as Inter Milan beat visiting Fiorentina 4-0 to extend its perfect start in Serie A. It was Thuram’s first goal in the league where his father was once a standout defender. Inter joined city rival AC Milan as the only teams to have won all three of their matches so far. And the Milan derby is coming up next on Sept. 16 after the international break.

