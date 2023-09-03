Marcus Thuram scores his first goal in Serie A where his father was a standout defender

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Inter's Marcus Thuram, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal of the Serie A soccer match between FC Inter and ACF Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday Sept. 3, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada]

ROME (AP) — Marcus Thuram scored one goal and set up two others as Inter Milan beat visiting Fiorentina 4-0 to extend its perfect start in Serie A. It was Thuram’s first goal in the league where his father was once a standout defender. Inter joined city rival AC Milan as the only teams to have won all three of their matches so far. And the Milan derby is coming up next on Sept. 16 after the international break.

