Marcus Thuram involved in both goals as Inter stays perfect with win at Cagliari

ROME (AP) — Marcus Thuram was involved in both goals as Inter Milan won at Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari 2-0. Inter joins defending champion Napoli, AC Milan and Hellas Verona as the only Serie A clubs to win their opening two matches. There had been some concern among Inter supporters after Romelu Lukaku’s latest loan spell ended and Edin Dzeko departed to leave the Nerazzurri without a center forward. But Thuram’s qualities seem to fit perfectly with coach Simone Inzaghi’s style of attacking down the wings. Salernitana and Udinese drew 1-1, with Boulaye Dia equalizing midway through the second half after Lazar Samardzic’s opener for Udinese.

