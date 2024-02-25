Marcus Stroman has first outing with Yankees; Mets’ Senga won’t throw for at least 3 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — Marcus Stroman threw 2 1/3 innings in his first spring training start with the New York Yankees on Sunday, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk. The 32-year-old grew up on Long Island about 55 miles from Yankee Stadium. He signed a $37 million, two-year deal during the offseason. Stroman threw 31 of 52 pitches for strikes in a split-squad game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Also on Sunday, the Mets said right-hander Kodai Senga won’t throw for about three weeks as the team sees how his ailing shoulder responds to a platelet-rich plasma injection.

