Marcus Stroman and New York Yankees finalize $37 million, two-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees have finalized a $37 million, two-year contract. Stroman gets a $1 million signing bonus and yearly salaries of $18 million. He has an $18 million conditional player option for 2026 that could be exercised if he pitching 140 or more innings in 2025, a provision that could make the deal worth $55 million over three seasons. The 32-year-old grew up on Long Island, about 55 miles from Yankee Stadium, and spent 2019 and 2021 across town with the New York Mets.

