Marcus Semien replaces Jose Altuve as AL All-Star starting second baseman

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Semien of the host Texas Rangers will replace Houston’s Jose Altuve as the American League’s starting second baseman for the All-Star Game. Major League Baseball says Altuve will rest his left hand, which has been sore since he was hit by a 94.3 mph slider from Minnesota’s Josh Winder on July 5. Semien will start the All-Star Game for the third straight season. He finished second to Altuve in the final round of fan voting for starting berths and originally made this year’s AL All-Star team as a reserve by finishing second to Altuve in voting among players, managers and coaches.

