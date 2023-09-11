Marcus Semien is leading off every day for the Rangers, and leading the AL in hits and runs

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien is at the top of the Texas Rangers lineup every game and keeps swinging. The All-Star second baseman just became only the fourth player in the majors this season to twice have a four-hit game that included two homers. Both came in a span of four games. The Rangers open a huge series between AL wild-card contenders Monday night at Toronto, Semien’s former team. Going into the opener of that four-game series, Semien is among only six players in the majors to appear in every one of his team’s games. He is hitting .281 with 24 homers and 87 RBIs, and leads the AL with 166 hits and 109 runs scored.

