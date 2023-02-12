Marcus Rashford scores again as Man United beats Leeds 2-0

LEEDS, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford has scored his 21st goal of the season in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Leeds in the Premier League. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho also struck as Erik ten Hag’s team moved to within five points of leader Arsenal. United had its title hopes hit by Leeds in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday but made up for that by picking up three points at Elland Road. Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday meant United had the chance to cut the Londoners’ lead and move into title contention.

