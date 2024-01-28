Marcus Rashford misses Man United FA Cup match against Newport because of illness

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says Marcus Rashford is unavailable for the FA Cup match against Newport because of illness. United would not comment on reports the England striker had been spotted in a Belfast night spot during the week. The club said Rashford had “stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers.” Manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday that Rashford was ill and he would see how he recovered before determining if he could make the squad for the FA Cup fourth-round match at fourth division Newport.

