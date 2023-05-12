Marcus Rashford injured as Man United closes in Champions League spot

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford could miss Saturday’s game against Wolverhampton with a leg injury. That could hurt the team’s chances of earning a Champions League place. United manager Erik ten Hag says it is “more than doubtful” his leading scorer would be available for the weekend. Rashford’s potential absence would be a major blow to United after back-to-back losses in the Premier League. The England striker has had the most prolific season of his career with 29 goals. Better news for United is the return to fitness of Raphael Varane after the France defender was injured against Sevilla last month.

