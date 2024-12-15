Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho left out of Manchester United squad vs. City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were surprise omissions from Manchester United’s squad to play Manchester City. Ruben Amorim is taking part in his first Manchester derby since taking over as United’s head coach last month. And he made the bold call to leave out two of his most high profile forwards for the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. Amorim had not stated that either player was injured ahead the game. Rashford was substituted after 56 minutes of United’s Europa League match against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday and has scored three goals in six appearances under Amorim.

