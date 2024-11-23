Marcus Hill scores 19 points and NC State beats William & Mary 81-58

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill scored 19 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 10 points and nine rebounds, and NC State beat William & Mary 81-58 on Friday night. NC State has started a season 5-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 team began 6-0. NC State scored 15 straight points early in the first half against William & Mary and led by double figures for the last 10 minutes to lead 43-24 at halftime. Noah Collier scored seven straight points to get William & Mary within 59-52 before Hill scored five points during a 9-0 run to rebuild a double-digit lead. Another 9-0 run, with five points from Dontrez Styles, made it 77-54.

