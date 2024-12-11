Marcus Hill and Dontrez Styles pace N.C. State in 66-56 win over Coppin State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill scored 16 points and Dontrez Styles scored 15 points and N.C. State beat Coppin State 66-56. Peter Oduro scored 11 points for Coppin State. Toby Nnadozie tied it at 23, but Parker and Styles hit consecutive 3s for a 29-24 Wolfpack lead with 3:33 left before intermission and they never trailed again.

