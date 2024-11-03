Marcus Harris II scores go-ahead touchdown in 4th quarter and Alabama State tops Alcorn State 21-17

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Harris II’s touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter lifted Alabama State to a 21-17 victory over Alcorn State. Harris’ 19-yard run capped a seven-play, 73-yard drive after Alcorn State had taken a 17-14 lead earlier in the fourth on a 17-yard run by Anthony Williams. Kareem Keye completed 14 of 20 passes for 145 yards for the Hornets and they won with only 12 first downs and 242 yards of total offense. Alcorn State had 428 yards but was hurt by two interceptions.

