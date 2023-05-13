Marcus Ericsson posts fastest lap in final Indianapolis Grand Prix practice

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, prepares to drive during practice for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ericsson put Chip Ganassi Racing atop the speed chart in the final practice for the Indianapolis Grand Prix. Ericsson covered the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 10.3872 seconds. Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren was second at 1:10.4153 with defending Indianapolis GP winner Colton Herta third at 1:10.6657. Danish driver Christian Lundgaard followed his first IndyCar pole-winning run Friday by finishing 13th in practice with a time of 1:11.1252. It’s the first time a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver has won the pole since August 2020. The race is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. local time.

