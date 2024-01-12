Marcus Domask helps No. 10 Illinois edge Michigan State 71-68

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 15 points, including four free throws in the closing minutes that helped No. 10 Illinois hold off Michigan State 71-68. Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers also scored 15 points apiece for the Illini (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who bounced back after a close loss at then-No. 1 Purdue last Friday. Tyson Walker scored 17 points and A.J. Hoggard added 16 for the Spartans (9-7, 1-4), who fell into a last-place tie with Michigan in the conference standings. Walker and Hoggard each missed tying 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds.

