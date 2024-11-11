Marcus Dockery’s 23 points lead Howard past Dillard 91-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Dockery had 23 points as the Howard Bison defeated the Dillard Blue Devils 91-73 in a non-conference game at Burr Gymnasium on Monday. Howard (1-2) bounced back from two road losses to start the season, controlling the game against NAIA opponent Dillard (3-1). The Bison led 52-34 at halftime and maintained their advantage throughout the second half. Howard dominated the boards, outrebounding Dillard 45-36.

