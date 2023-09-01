Marcus Carroll rushes for 3 TDs and career-high 184 yards to lead Georgia State to 42-35 win

ATLANTA (AP) — Gavin Pringle’s 21-yard pick-6 gave Georgia State the go-ahead touchdown, Marcus Carroll ran for three scores and the Panthers held on to beat Rhode Island 42-35 in a season opener. Carroll rushed for a career-high 184 yards on 23 carries, his 12-yard score extending the Panthers’ lead to 42-28 midway through the fourth quarter. Darren Grainger threw for two touchdowns for Georgia State. The Rams’ Kasin Hill was 24 of 40 for a career-high 408 yards passing with four touchdowns but also two interceptions. He added a rushing touchdown.

