Marcus Armstrong to add ovals to IndyCar schedule in contract extension with Chip Ganassi Racing

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — A successful rookie season has earned Marcus Armstrong a multi-year extension with Chip Ganassi Racing. The New Zealander will add ovals to his schedule next season. Armstrong made the move from Formula 2 to IndyCar this season but only raced the road and street courses in his debut season. Headed into the season finale Sunday, he leads the rookie of the year standings despite three other drivers running full schedules. Armstrong is scheduled to test on his first oval next week at Texas Motor Speedway.

