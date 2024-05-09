Marcus Armstrong pays tribute to cancer patients with special paint job for Indy Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Armstrong will pay tribute to cancer patients this weekend with a special paint job on his No. 11 Honda-powered IndyCar. Chip Ganassi Racing made the announcement Thursday, less than 24 hours before practice begins for the Indianapolis Grand Prix. The car features eff Schwarz, CEO of Indy-based Schwarz Partners, is a longtime partner with CGR. Jeff lost his battle with cancer last fall. Jeff Schwarz, the CEO of Schwartz Partners and a board member on the Indiana University Health Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center, died last fall from the disease. Barry Wanser, the team manager on Alex Palou’s 2023 IndyCar Series championship team, also battled the disease last year and has since returned to the team.

