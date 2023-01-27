Marcos Alonso agrees to contract extension with Barcelona

By The Associated Press
FILE - Barcelona's Marcos Alonso, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Barcelona and defender Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement to extend his contact until the end of the 2023-2024 season, the Spanish club said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says that defender Marcos Alonso has agreed to extend his contact until the end of the 2023-24 season. Alonso joined Barcelona as a free agent in September after terminating his contract with Chelsea. His initial contract only tied him to Barcelona until the end of this season. The 32-year-old Alonso has scored two goals in 19 appearances since arriving to Camp Nou. He has played both as a left back and as a central defender.

