Marcos Alonso agrees to contract extension with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says that defender Marcos Alonso has agreed to extend his contact until the end of the 2023-24 season. Alonso joined Barcelona as a free agent in September after terminating his contract with Chelsea. His initial contract only tied him to Barcelona until the end of this season. The 32-year-old Alonso has scored two goals in 19 appearances since arriving to Camp Nou. He has played both as a left back and as a central defender.

