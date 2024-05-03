Marco Reus to leave Borussia Dortmund at end of season after 12 years

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Marco Reus will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer after both sides announced that they’ve agreed to part ways. That will end the midfielder’s 12-year run with the German team. The 34-year-old Reus’ contract expires at the end of the season but unlike one year ago when they extended the deal, they’ll now move on. The former captain says “The club and I have come to the decision not to extend my contract.” Reus first joined Dortmund when he was 6 years old and spent nearly a decade in its youth system. He rejoined Dortmund from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2012.

