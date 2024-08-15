Marco Reus joins LA Galaxy of MLS after 12 years with Borussia Dortmund

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marco Reus is heading to Major League Soccer after a lengthy career in his native Germany. He agreed Thursday to a contract with the LA Galaxy through the end of the 2026 season. The 35-year-old midfielder left Borussia Dortmund in May after 12 years with his hometown club. He was named the Budensliga Footballer of the Year in 2012 and 2019. Reus had 15 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances for Germany from 2011-12. He had a goal and an assist in Germany’s 2-1 win over Sweden in group play of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.