Marco Odermatt wins his 11th giant slalom in a row to add that title to his overall World Cup title

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Marco Odermatt stretched his World Cup giant slalom winning streak and added that discipline’s season title to the overall title he clinched last weekend. Odermatt won the last three GS events last season and is now 8-0 this season, opening up a 470-point lead with three races remaining, so he can’t be caught. The record for most consecutive World Cup victories in one discipline is 14, set by Ingemar Stenmark in the giant slalom in the late 1970s. On Friday, Odermatt completed two runs down the Strawpile slope in Aspen on a sunny day in 2 minutes, 7.87 seconds.

