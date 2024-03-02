Marco Odermatt uses a second-run comeback for his 12th World Cup giant slalom win in a row

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Marco Odermatt has won his 12th consecutive World Cup giant slalom. Odermatt recovered from an admittedly conservative first run that left him trailing and a poor start to the second to pull out a victory Saturday in Aspen, Colorado. He was aided by a major mistake by the last skier down the hill Saturday, Alexander Steen Olsen. Odermatt already has clinched both the overall and GS titles this season. He moved two away from Ingemar Stemark’s World Cup record of 14 consecutive wins in one event, set more than 40 years ago. Loic Meillard finished second to Odermatt for the second day in a row. Timon Haugan was third Saturday.

