Marco Odermatt named skier of the year after winning 13 races and third overall title

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Swiss standout Marco Odermatt has been named skier of the year by the federation of ski journalists. Odermatt won 13 World Cup races on the way to his third straight overall title last season. He previously received the Skieur d’Or AIJS Serge Lang award after winning two gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The AIJS calls Odermatt’s season “quite impressive” and praises him for “his kindness with his fans and his keen availability for the representatives of the international media.”

