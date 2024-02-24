Marco Odermatt earns a third straight World Cup overall title with a 10th giant slalom win in a row

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Marco Odermatt has clinched his third consecutive World Cup overall title by claiming a 10th giant slalom victory in a row. Odermatt’s win at the Palisades Tahoe resort on Saturday boosted his total to 1,702 points, a whopping 1,001 ahead of Manuel Feller’s 701 with 10 of 38 races remaining on the schedule. Each victory is worth 100 points, so there is no way Odermatt can be caught. Odermatt has won all seven GS races this season, adding to the three-event streak with which the 26-year-old from Switzerland ended last season. Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen was second Saturday. American River Radamus was third.

